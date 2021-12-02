Watch: Eddie Brock evicts pet chickens in ‘Venom 2’ deleted scene

We’re getting new insights into the mind of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock — sans symbiote — in a deleted scene recently put out to pasture from Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Before taking on the new threats that are Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady / Carnage and Naomie Harris’ Frances Barrison / Shriek, we’re treated in the first half of the movie to something of a domestic bickering subplot with Eddie and Venom that eventually leads to the oozy alien creature with a taste for human brains to abandon his host, leaving Eddie to dwell roommate-less in his apartment.

And as if we needed more of the fairly goofy antics of that part of the movie — which more closely resembled an episode of I Love Lucy than it did a dark supervillain character study — we’re now getting a deleted scene when Eddie is cleaning up his dump of an apartment, culminating in the fate of Venom’s beloved chickens, Sonny and Cher.

In the clip, which comes to us from Collider, Eddie drops the birds off outside, remarking wryly as he shoos them away, “it was never going to work out.”

The Andy Serkis-directed sequel to 2018’s Venom picks up a year after the events of the previous film. Although it had a decidedly mixed response from critics, fans seemed to resonate with the film, as it has now raked in over $400 million at the box office.

Depending on where you live, you can still catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters in some cases. However, the clip in question is in promotion for the film’s current availability on digital, as well as the forthcoming 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD releases on Dec. 14.