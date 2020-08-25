Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s literary icon Sherlock Holmes is one of the most adapted fictional characters in history, and even in just the last decade we’ve seen multiple iterations of the genius detective on both the big and small screens that have all taken plenty of liberties with Baker Street’s most famous son.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ Sherlock planted Holmes in the modern day and turned Benedict Cumberbatch into a star, while Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu’s Elementary transplanted the basic setup to the United States and ran for seven seasons. Robert Downey Jr. and Guy Ritchie also teamed up for a pair of blockbuster action movies, while Ian McKellen’s Mr. Holmes followed a 93 year-old version of the character and Step Brothers duo Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly reunited for Holmes & Watson, which turned out to be one of the worst comedies in recent memory.

Netflix are also getting into the Holmes business, but this time the streaming service are putting his kid sister front-and-center. Enola Holmes is based on a well-received book series and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown plays her first-ever feature-length leading role in what marks just her second movie credit overall. And up above, you can catch the very first trailer for the pic, which just dropped this morning.

Netflix Reveals First Look Images At Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Brown is also one of the producers on the project and comes backed by a solid supporting cast that includes Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin and Henry Cavill ready to burst out of his tweed ensemble as cinema’s most jacked Sherlock. We’re just four weeks away from the debut of Enola Holmes and so far, excitement is high for it.

It doesn’t exactly promise to reinvent the wheel when it comes to the mystery genre, but it does at least look to offer the sort of all-ages entertainment that’s been missing from Netflix’s lineup of original movies. And with Brown in the title role, a huge number of Stranger Things fans will no doubt be keen to check it out, meaning that it stands a solid chance of becoming the company’s latest in-house success story.