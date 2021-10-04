Watch: Epic Fan-Made Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Will Get You Even More Hyped

As excited as fans were for Black Widow and Shang-Chi, and as much anticipation as there is for next month’s Eternals, it’s probably fair to say that the most hyped MCU movie of 2021 is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Especially since the first trailer arrived, and officially confirmed that Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the webhead will smash down the doors to the multiverse and see him battling a Sinister Six made of villains from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films.

For the first time, then, the Spider-Man franchise is fully embracing its storied past, and this epic fan-made opening imagines if the whole thing began with a nostalgic callback to Sam Raimi’s original trilogy. Check it out via the Reddit post below, as shared by u/yetti_spaghetti0.

Yes, this opening imagines if Sony and Marvel kicked off No Way Home with Danny Elfman’s iconic theme from the Raimi films. While Michael Giacchino’s work on the previous Home movies has been great, it’s fair to say that Elfman’s tune just has a much deeper meaning to Spidey fans so it would be mind-blowing if we suddenly heard those first few notes playing over the Columbia logo when we’re sitting in the theater. It’s worth pointing out that Elfman is set to score next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so he is part of the MCU family himself.

Beyond that, this opening cleverly repurposes the first scene of the Loki finale to represent the introduction of the Spider-Verse, utilizing various quotes and moments from the Raimi and Marc Webb films, including a little bit of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Spider-Man, who we know will be back in the threequel. Of course, the big question we have is whether Maguire and Garfield themselves will appear, but the studios aren’t ready to share that just yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting ever closer. It swings into cinemas from December 17th.