Watch: epic final trailer for ‘Morbius’ descends

Sony has released the final trailer for its upcoming Marvel thriller Morbius in anticipation of the film’s theatrical debut on April 1. Oscar-winner and all-around talent Jared Leto is bringing biochemist Michael Morbius to life in a gritty tale of one man’s desperation to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

The new trailer is as unnerving as it is exciting as we see Morbius feel the power, strength, and physical ability for the first time due to some short-sighted tinkering with his own biology.

Morbius is both powerful and bloodthirsty as he breaks free from the restraints of his disease, and a particular line in the trailer stands out as a personification of his inner turmoil — “I’d do anything to save a life, but I don’t know what I’m capable of.” Morbius has fought against himself and what ails him for his entire life, but the fight gets more complex when the thing inside of him finally feels good — even at the expense of others.

If the wait for Morbius feels like it’s been taking forever, you’re not wrong. Morbius was initially slated for a 2020 release, but the pandemic threw several curveballs and setbacks in the film’s direction. Currently on its sixth release date, fans are excited to get into the theater to see the vampiric anti-hero in all of his glory.

Morbius hits theaters on April 1, and tickets are on sale now — you won’t want to miss this climactic and intriguing tale.