Watch: Eternals Featurette Says The MCU Will Be Redefined

Fans have grown accustomed to the standard beats that need to be hit by every Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, and the fact Eternals looks set to reshape the mythology as we know it is one of the reasons why the upcoming cosmic epic is so exciting.

Set across two distinct time periods, the narrative will explain who the Eternals are and why they’ve spent several millennia on Earth without directly interfering in human affairs, all while tying into the established mythology. That’s a lot of plates to keep spinning at once, but two-time Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and her team will be more than up to the task.

New Eternals Images Showcase The MCU's Latest Heroes 1 of 9

With the November 5th release date getting ever closer, a new featurette from Fandango has offered up a great look at the movie and dropped some big teases for good measure. When Kevin Feige says it’s going to redefine the entire MCU, people’s ears are bound to prick up, and we’re very curious to see how Eternals embeds itself into the franchise we all know and love.

The good news is that we’ve got less than four weeks until we find out, and audiences will be turning up in their droves to see Eternals at the earliest available opportunity.