You’ve probably already seen the viral video of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ Icelandic singers belting out a pop tune on the scorched rocks of Iceland that hit the internet a few weeks back.

Entitled “Volcano Man,” it was a clever marketing stunt for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, a new Netflix original movie that’s set to be with us in just a few weeks – June 26th, to be specific. And this one promises to be absolutely bonkers.

Also starring Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Eurovision Song Contest will tell the story of two Icelandic singers who are selected to represent their country at the titular ceremony. And judging from the new trailer up above, those who dig Ferrell’s usual brand of comedy are in for a good time here and can expect some big laughs.

For more, here’s the official (and definitely tongue-in-cheek) plot synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Lars Erickssong (okay, it’s actually Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (and yes, that is Rachel McAdams) perform “Volcano Man” from the new film EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA debuting on Netflix June 26.

With most of the world still in lockdown – to some degree – it’s safe to say that folks could use some good old-fashioned Will Ferrell comedy to put a smile on their face. Besides, not including that voice cameo in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, this will be his first major film role since 2018.

Rachel McAdams, meanwhile, has shown us she’s got some comedic chops, too. Throw in some shirtless dancers and costumes that look good enough for the Mother of Dragons herself, and it seems as if the streaming giant has another mega-hit on their hands here.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga will make its grand debut on Netflix on June 26th. Don’t miss it.