Ever wanted to see Rebel Wilson teach zoomers some classic 2000s choreo? No? Too bad.

Netflix has just released its exclusive first look at its upcoming feature Senior Year featuring Pitch Perfect‘s Rebel Wilson. Wilson personally selected the preview as one of her favorite scenes in the upcoming movie.

Senior Year features Wilson as Stephanie Conway, a 37-year-old former coma patient and former head cheerleader bent on recovering the promised glory of her 2002 senior year of high school. In the clip, Wilson narrates the scene in which Stephanie tries to explain the sexy cheerleading style of the early ‘aughts to the current cheerleaders of her school only to find herself facing two decades worth of sociological changes.

Thankfully, Stephanie has a higher power to call upon — MS. Britney Spears. The clip launches into a dance sequence straight out of the third act of Pitch Perfect sequel as Wilson teaches the inexplicably unpopular 2022 cheerleading squad how to get down early ‘aughts style.

Wilson also shouts out her castmates, a collection of double threat dancer/actors capable of polishing a routine in only a few days’ time. Wilson states that the Britney sequence only took half a day to wrap up — an impressive feat even for experienced hoofers.

As to whether Stephanie’s plans win over the high school’s cool kids viewers will just have to tune in and find out.

In addition to Wilson, Senior Year stars Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, and Alicia Silverstone.

Senior Year will be available for streaming on Netflix this Friday, March 13.