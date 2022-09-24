Watch: ‘Extraction 2’ BTS video reveals bigger action and more brutal violence

It’s been almost two and a half years since Extraction exploded out of the block to seize the crown as Netflix’s single most-watched original movie of all-time, and while it’s been overtaken at the head of the pack, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is coming back with a vengeance and gunning for the top spot once more.

The sequel may have lost the element of surprise, but with director Sam Hargrave already having proven himself as an expert when it comes to crafting hard-hitting, expertly-choreographed action scenes, Extraction 2 stands every chance of blowing its predecessor out of the water both figuratively and literally.

Shifting the action from the sun-baked streets of Bangladesh to the decidedly chiller climes of Europe, a change in scenery looks to have done the franchise a world of good, with Extraction 2 instantly differentiating itself from the opening salvo. The team promises to outdo themselves at every turn, and that even includes the stunning one-shot cacophony of carnage that served as the standout set piece from the opener.

With plans for an entire cinematic universe in the works, it looks as though Hemsworth’s no-nonsense action hero could be sticking around for a while. Based on how subscribers reacted to his debut, as well as the promise of even more blood-soaked mayhem to come, we’re fully on board.

It’s a cliche for every sequel to go for broke and double down on scope, scale and spectacle – but in the case of Extraction 2, we’re happy to strap in and go for the ride.