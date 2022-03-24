Watch: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ featurette heads back to Hogwarts

This latest Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore featurette previews the movie’s return to Hogwarts. After the mixed reception of Crimes of Grindelwald, this third entry in the Harry Potter prequel saga has its work cut out for it in reminding people of what they love about the Wizarding World. One way the filmmakers have attempted to recapture the magic is in bringing back the beloved School for Witchcraft and Wizardry.

While Hogwarts had a minor role in Crimes, this featurette — which you can see above — promises that the most iconic location in the whole franchise will have a bigger presence in the new film. As Eddie Redmayne helpfully surmises in the promo, adventuring magizoologist Newt Scamander and his team of allies will visit Hogwarts to get their marching orders from Dumbledore (Jude Law), who is sending them off on another critical mission to foil dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

“I think what excites me the most is the opportunity to return to the place that we grew to love in the Harry Potter films,” says Law, before promising that we’ll “see some exciting and familiar locations within Hogwarts.” Sneak peeks then reveal that Secrets will feature the likes of the Great Hall, the Quidditch fields, and the Room of Requirement. Franchise newcomer Jessica Williams (Lally Hicks) called it “surreal” to shoot in the magical castle, while Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander) called the experience “very special.”

Secrets will also be offering up a big first when it comes to Hogwarts, though, as Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski will become the first ever muggle to enter the castle (that we’ve seen on screen). The featurette reveals that, in a very on-brand move, the Slytherin kids will prank the naïve No-Maj by giving him gross sweets.

Coming almost four years after the last movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore apparates into theaters on April 8 in the U.K. and April 15 in the U.S.