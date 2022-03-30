Watch: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ red carpet premiere has Eddie Redmayne, J.K. Rowling

The stars of the new Harry Potter expanded universe movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore got together to celebrate the movie’s premiere at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday (March 29).

The controversial author of the books, J.K. Rowling, was in attendance at the premiere. She’s been embroiled in controversy over her outspoken views on the transgender community, which has affected her reputation as a universally-loved children’s book author.

The 56-year-old Rowling stayed on message at the premiere however, saying she was excited to finally see the complete version of the movie with all the fans.

“It’s amazing to be here with all the creators and the fans and finally be celebrating the movie,” she said.

Star Eddie Redmayne also attended the premiere, and said the movie accurately captured the magic of the Harry Potter universe.

“I think it’s a really cool movie,” he said. “It’s filled with the whimsy and magic that I loved in the Potter films, so hopefully we’ve done something cool.”

Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore in the movie said he couldn’t get enough of the energy of the fans at the event.

“It’s all sinking in. Their passion for these films and these characters and these projects is so boundless and (embracing). It’s a wonderful thing.”

Other stars attending the premiere included Katherine Waterston, Fiona Glascott, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Alison Sudol and of course, the villain of the film, Mads Mikkelsen. He was also excited about the fan response on the red carpet.

“Fans are here. Big fans of the universe that grew up with it so I can’t wait to look at their faces when they see it.”

You can see how the new movie expands the universe when it hits theaters on April 6.