Watch: Fear Street Trailer Teases The First Chapter Of Netflix’s Horror Trilogy

Ready for some summer scares? Then you’re in luck as Netflix is about to serve up a trilogy of linked horror movies over the next month. We’ve already had a trailer for all the Fear Street films, but this latest promo focuses on the first chapter in the series, titled Fear Street Part 1: 1994, teasing a 90s-set slasher flick that is probably more intense than folks might be expecting. Check out the trailer via the player above.

As the trilogy is based on a book series by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, fans are likely anticipating something pretty kid-friendly. However, Netflix is actually aiming this trilogy at a more mature audience, with each of the three films sporting an R-rating. And that’s clear from this promo, which gives us as a glimpse at the brutal murders committed by a mystery serial killer operating in the creepy town of Shadyside.

The setting of Shadyside is what links the Fear Street trilogy together. Though each one will be standalone, they’ll all take place in the same location, with viewers who watch all three getting a better understanding of what’s caused the town to become a hub of supernatural evil. While the first is based in the year 1994, the second is set in 1978 and the third jumps much further back in time, visiting Shadyside in 1666.

The cast for Fear Street Part 1 includes Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. Another alum of Netflix’s hit series, Sadie Sink, will also play a critical role in the trilogy. So those who are eager to go back to the town of Hawkins, Indiana may wish to take a trip to Shadyside while they wait.

The Fear Street trilogy unfolds across the first three Fridays of July. Catch Part 1 when it debuts on Netflix at the end of this week on July 2nd.