Watch: Final ‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer recaps how we got to ‘Multiverse of Madness’

The excitement is palpable for the imminent release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the 28th feature-length installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the cusp of coming to theaters around the world, a moment fans have been anticipating for what feels like forever.

There’s been a change in director, several pandemic-induced delays, extensive reshoots, and much more in between, but the return of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme is almost upon us. Until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives, Multiverse of Madness will also hold the distinction of holding the longest gap between standalone solo MCU blockbusters, with Scott Derrickson’s opener having graced the big screen way back in November 2016.

One final trailer has now arrived to put the finishing touches on the marketing campaign, and it’s more of a primer explaining how we got to this point than a cavalcade of brand new footage. Recapping the former surgeon’s origins, while also tying into the wider mythology at large, it’s a refresher we’re pretty sure 99% of opening night audiences aren’t going to need, but it only serves to generate one last batch of hype.

The internet won’t be talking about anything other than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for the foreseeable future, then, but make sure you’ve got your social media notifications muted to avoid the spoilers that are sadly and inevitably going to swamp timelines the world over, because some people still can’t help but let themselves watch the world burn.