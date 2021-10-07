Watch: Final Dune Trailer Gives Best Look Yet At Sci-Fi Epic

With the release of the highly anticipated sci-fi epic Dune only weeks away, Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for the movie, providing the best look yet on what to expect when the movie hits theaters and HBO Max.

So far, we’ve gotten flashes of main character Paul Atreides, played by hotshot actor Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Oscar Isaac as Leto Atreides.

The trailer opens with Chani lamenting the intrusion of “outsiders” onto her desert planet of Arrakis. Fireballs rain from the sky and men in desert garb, looking like rebels, fight off a larger enemy.

Chalamet’s Paul Atreides opens up about how he’s been having dreams about a mysterious girl in the desert, with Momoa’s Duncan Idaho telling him to pay no mind to his dreams.

“Dreams make good stories,” he says, “but everything important happens when we’re awake.”

We get a good look at the futuristic desert layout of Arrakis and the impressive tech of House Atreides, especially the vehicles. Everything is covered in sand and feels oppressive in the trailer.

The last time Dune was on the big screen was in 1984, when David Lynch took a stab at the classic Frank Herbert novel. It was poorly received but is considered a cult classic now.

It’s obvious that director Denis Villeneuve wants to put some distance between his film and the earlier version. It’s grittier, more modern, and noticeably more streamlined than its predecessor.

The trailer also offers a closer look at Vladimir Harkonnen, a grotesque leader who jumpstarts the pivotal moments of the plot into action. The trailer shows him emerging from a pool of black sludge, saying “Tonight the bloodline ends forever. Kill them all.”

The trailer also provides looks on some of the fighting scenes, with Momoa screaming “Let’s fight like demons” as he rolls and slashes his way through a fight.

Dune comes out Oct. 22nd in theaters and on HBO Max.