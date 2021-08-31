Watch: Final No Time To Die Trailer Teases Daniel Craig’s Last Mission

After a year and a half of delays, No Time To Die‘s October release date is finally locked in. With just a few weeks to go until the much-anticipated movie hits theaters, then, MGM has now dropped the film’s final trailer – and it teases Daniel Craig’s explosive last mission as 007. Check it out for yourselves above.

Since the beginning, Bond 25 has been marketed as Craig’s final outing as MI6’s most valuable asset, but today’s teaser doubles down on that by recapping the events of the actor’s first go-around (Casino Royale) as the super-spy, which depicted how Bond became a 00 Agent. Fast-forward 15 years and Craig’s now at the end of his tenure under Her Majesty’s Secret Service, but he’s still got to save the world one more time before bowing out for good.

James Bond Heads To Italy In New No Time To Die Set Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At this point, we’ve seen so much footage from No Time to Die that you might not think we can be shown anymore without getting some major spoilers, but actually, this trailer does a good job at handling that. It features a lot of fresh footage, though it’s mostly extended clips from scenes we’ve already glimpsed in previous trailers. For instance, Safin’s “I could be looking at my own reflection” speech now reveals that Rami Malek’s chilling villain is in love with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux).

Also showcased are Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, Ana de Armas’ Paloma and Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, not to mention old allies Q (Ben Whishaw) and M (Ralph Fiennes). Remarkably, we’re still going into the movie – as directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga – with much of the plot still unearthed, though there are spoilers, leaks and rumors out there if you want to go searching for them.

Coming six years after the last Bond flick, Spectre, No Time To Die finally enters US theaters on October 8th, after debuting in the UK on September 30th.