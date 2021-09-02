Watch: First Clip From Benedict Cumberbatch’s New Amazon Prime Biopic Arrives

Benedict Cumberbatch is everywhere right now. A week after the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer broke the internet, he returned as Doctor Strange in the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated series. And this winter’s Spidey threequel won’t even be the next time we’ll see the Oscar-nominated actor on our screens. Before then, there’s biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, on its way to Amazon Prime Video in November.

And, ahead of its release in a couple of months, Amazon has now dropped the first clip from the film, which promises some great dramatic and comedic chemistry between Cumberbatch and co-star Claire Foy (The Crown). Louis Wain is based on the life story of the titular Victorian artist known for his eccentric paintings of anthropomorphic cats. Foy stars as Emily Richardson, the governess to Wain’s younger sisters who he strikes up an unlikely romance with.

This might turn out to be an unlikely must-watch for Marvel fans as its star-studded cast features various MCU actors in supporting roles. Namely, Toby Jones, Sophia Di Martino, future Secret Invasion actress Olivia Colman (as the narrator), and Taika Waititi. Andrea Riseborough, Jamie Demetriou, and Nick Cave are also in the film. Actor/filmmaker Will Sharpe – who previously appeared opposite Cumberbatch in an episode of Sherlock – directs.

Louis Wain is the third out of four movies to be released in 2021 starring Benedict Cumberbatch. First was the legal drama The Mauritanian this April. The Power of the Dog enters theaters in early November before it streams on Netflix on December 1st. Spider-Man: No Way Home then blasts into cinemas on December 17th. Of course, just a few months later, Cumberbatch will be back yet again as the Sorcerer Supreme for May 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, it’ll have a limited theatrical release in the US from October 22nd before streaming on Amazon Prime from November 5th.