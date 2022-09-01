Watch: First ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ deleted scene returns to Omnipotence City

Ahead of its release on disc and digital at the end of the month, Marvel has dropped the first deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder, which you can watch above. The much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok might not have been as universally beloved as its predecessor, but LaT was still a ton of fun, with one of the most uproarious parts of the movie being Thor and friends’ trip to Omnipotence City, the home of the gods.

In this newly released sequence, we get some additional context for the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg’s (Taika Waititi) arrival in the godly city. The minute-long clip sees the trio encounter Dionysus (Simon Russell Beale), who proudly proclaims himself to be Zeus’ youngest son when the gang reveals they’re searching for the king of the Greek pantheon. Dionysus reveals Zeus will soon be hosting a “brouhaha” for the gods of Omnipotence City in the Golden Temple.

While this scene does clarify how the heroes knew to visit the Golden Temple to find Zeus, it’s easy to see why it was deleted, as it holds up the pace somewhat. That said, it’s fun to get some more of Dionysus, who has a brief cameo in the theatrical cut when he drunkenly cheers on his father, as memorably — and uniquely — played by Russell Crowe. There are also a couple of great gags in here, like Dionysus bitching about Aphrodite.

That said, the funniest parts of the clip are those where the visual effects randomly disappear and we get an unexpected peek behind the scenes. Taika Waititi waving at Dionysus while wearing a Korg hat on his head is now one of the most hilarious parts of the whole film.

Thor: Love and Thunder becomes available on Digital from Sept. 8 before following on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 27.