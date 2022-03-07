Watch: first trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas thriller ‘Deep Water’

The trailer has just dropped for Deep Water, a seductive thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas coming to streaming service Hulu later this month.

Marking the return of Fatal Attraction director Adriane Lyne for his first film in two decades — since 2002’s Unfaithful — the movie looks to be in the same vein as some of his previous femme fatale mystery tales.

Based upon the acclaimed novel by The Talented Mr. Ripley scribe Patricia Highsmith, and adapted from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, the story centers around an inside look at what appears to be an ideal marriage between Affleck’s Vic Van Allen and his wife, de Armas’ Melinda.

Far from the picture-perfect façade, it turns out the couple engage in cruel games of manipulation with each other that those around them get caught up in.

The film also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

While a superhero movie currently in theaters, The Batman, once had Affleck attached to it, we can’t say we blame him for giving up the cape and cowl and retiring from franchise films completely. Case in point: Deep Water actually looks like a refreshing return to a film genre that arguably had its heyday in the 1980s and ’90s. What’s more, we absolutely loved Affleck in the complex George Clooney-directed drama, The Tender Bar, last year.

Deep Water comes to Hulu March 18.