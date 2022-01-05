Watch: first trailer for podcast-inspired supernatural thriller ‘Archive 81’

Netflix has released the first look at its latest found footage supernatural thriller series, Archive 81. Based on the popular podcast of the same name, Archive 81 follows Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist tasked with recreating a timeline of events from found footage obtained from a young woman investigating a deadly cult.

Joining the lead, Mamoudou Athie, Archive 81 welcomes its supporting cast consisting of Dina Shihabi, Ariana Neal, Julia Chan and Matt McGorry.

Check out the official trailer above.

As previously mentioned, the Archive 81 series will be based on an existing podcast of the same name. The Archive 81 podcast describes itself as a “found footage horror podcast” created by Dead Signals “about ritual, stories, and sound.”

Currently in its third season with a fourth on the way, the Archive 81 podcast started in 2016 and released its latest episode in May 2019 — without another update since. For interested parties, Archive 81 can be enjoyed wherever you get your podcasts; on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, RadioPublic, etc.

Archive 81 will land on Netflix on January 14, 2022.