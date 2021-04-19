Watch: The Flash Celebrates Start Of Production By Revealing Official Logo

It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but production on The Flash is finally underway. The project was first announced in October 2014, and over the last six and a half years, the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo debut has suffered from more than a few notable setbacks.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were originally announced to be handling the treatment for the script, before Seth Grahame-Smith signed on to direct and rewrite the screenplay. After he dropped out, Rick Famuyiwa stepped in but lasted less than four months as he too jumped ship. Meanwhile, Sam Raimi, Marc Webb and Jordan Peele all reportedly turned The Flash down before John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein boarded the movie, and they left just over a year later, becoming the third filmmakers to step down due to creative differences.

The project is now in the hands of Andy Muschietti, working from a script by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson, and throughout it all, the one constant has been the presence of Ezra Miller in the title role, with the story set to be a loose adaptation of the “Flashpoint” arc. We don’t know too much more than that, but to mark the first day of shooting, Muschietti has revealed the superhero blockbuster’s official logo, which you can check out below.

Cameras are currently rolling on The Flash, but there are still a couple of notable question marks surrounding the ensemble, specifically Michael Keaton’s return as Batman. The actor was confirmed for a substantial supporting role last June, but recently cast doubt on his involvement, citing his packed schedule and COVID-19 concerns. However, now that things are moving full speed ahead, we should be finding out if he’s still on board in the not too distant future.