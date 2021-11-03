Watch: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Promo Focuses On Egon Spengler Connection

Harold Ramis might be the only one of the original quartet that’s no longer with us after passing away in 2014, but Egon Spengler is arguably the most important part of Ghostbusters: Afterlife from a storytelling perspective when you consider that the entire setup hinges on his former life as a founding member of the team.

Carrie Coon’s Callie is the daughter of the famed paranormal investigator, with Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace playing his grandchildren Phoebe and Trevor, and the family’s move to a deserted farmhouse is the catalyst that kicks the plot into gear when they discover the treasure trove of ghost-hunting artifacts he’s left behind.

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife IMAX Poster Puts You In The Gunner Seat 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will be repping the crew first gathered together in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 classic, where they too will no doubt look to pay tribute to their friend and former colleague, although it’s clear the memory of both Egon and Ramis is in good health in and outside of the fictional universe.

We’re a little over two weeks away from the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, where it’s looking to ride a wave of positive buzz and momentum to a solid haul at the box office, erasing memories of the wildly polarizing and incredibly divisive 2016 reboot in the process.