Without 2002’s Spider-Man, we probably wouldn’t have the MCU. Sam Raimi’s movie proved that Marvel’s heroes and stories could be both a box office smash and faithful to the original comics. Over the weekend, I rewatched the Raimiverse movies and was surprised at how well they held up – so I’m even more hyped to see their characters return later this week in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin has taken pride of place in a new TV spot, titled ‘No Good Deed’. This quick clip gives us one of our best looks at the villain yet, and it seems twenty years away haven’t slowed down Norman Osborn one bit. Check it out:

No good deed goes unpunished. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters starting this THURSDAY.



🎟: https://t.co/5ApQTF7J6m pic.twitter.com/3eIQ59xzTy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 12, 2021

One particularly refreshing aspect is that Dafoe’s ridiculously expressive face isn’t hidden. One common criticism of his Spider-Man performance was that the large goblin mask left just Dafoe’s eyes and mouth visible, which is criminal considering how damn creepy he can look.

While some No Way Home villains like Doc Ock are getting redemption arcs, Dafoe’s Goblin looks to be in full villain mode from start to finish and maybe the most dangerous returning character. Here’s hoping that all the evidence that Maguire is slipping back into a Spidey suit pans out, as a rematch between him and Dafoe would be a highlight of the movie.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster reveals a mask-less Green Goblin 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We should know more later today. At 10:30pm PT, the review embargo is lifted so expect spoilers hitting social media. If you’re waiting until this Friday to see it, strap yourself in for a long week, and if you’re spoiler phobic, stay off Twitter!

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.