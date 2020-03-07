Watch: Michael Returns In Terrifying Halloween Kills Fan Trailer

Who would’ve thought they could squeeze more juice out of the Halloween franchise? Then again, when you get the original scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, to return, the fans will likely return as well and they certainly did, as 2018’s reboot was a massive success, earning more than $250 million at the domestic box office.

The ending to the film implied that that was it, though. No more Michael Myers. Although, doesn’t every Halloween movie end that way? Yes, Michael is never really gone for long and we’re now getting not one but two more sequels from Curtis and director David Gordon Green. Halloween Kills arrives later this year and Halloween Ends releases in October of 2021.

But we don’t have to wait that long to see a sneak peek of what the first sequel might look like, as Billy Crammer, fan-trailer editor extraordinaire, has another excellent preview for us. And you can check it out for yourself in the player up above.

What’s great about this particular video is that it incorporates the awesome Netflix show Mindhunter, which is about the early days of the FBI’s efforts to profile serial killers and learn about what makes them tick in order to catch others by conducting interviews with incarcerated murderers.

In fact, watching this trailer makes me think they should do a Netflix series where law enforcement interviews movie killers like Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, etc. That’d be a pretty neat idea and would check off the shared universe box that so many studios crave.

I guess the only hang up would be the rights to different characters, but surely they can work that out. I mean, if Sony and Disney can come together to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, then why can’t we get those weird people from Us and Pennywise in the same room? People would watch the hell out of that.

Anyways, Halloween Kills opens on October 16th, 2020 and this new fan trailer from Crammer has us pretty hyped for it.