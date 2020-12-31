Watch: HBO Max Reveals New Official Title For Justice League Snyder Cut

For years, it was simply known as the Snyder Cut. Last summer, it was then announced as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But now, the final product coming to HBO Max in March 2021 has been officially titled Justice League: Director’s Cut.

The network unveiled the new moniker in a promo video released on Twitter that shows off their impressive lineup for 2021, and you can check it out down below.

Watch Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters now and on HBO Max. Plus, discover all-new originals on HBO Max today. — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 23, 2020

Perhaps unwisely, they led with the terrible Wonder Woman 1984, but what follows should pick up from there. Shows like The Nevers, Mare of Easttown, Euphoria, Insecure, Succession, Tiger and the hotly anticipated Friends reunion will no doubt draw in subscribers by the hundreds of thousands, and the video concludes by unveiling the logo of upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, which could reignite interest in the franchise after the widely criticized final season.

Beyond that is the promise of Warner Bros.’ biggest movies being released on the service the same day as their theatrical debut, meaning we’ll enjoy blockbusters like The Matrix 4, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong and The Suicide Squad without leaving the comfort of our homes. There are also reports that WB is developing flicks specifically for HBO Max, with Batgirl and Static Shock projects apparently in the pipeline.

Of course, Justice League: Director’s Cut will be a good test of if the streaming site can really muscle into this busy market. Whether you’re a Zack Snyder fan or not, this director’s cut has generated a ton of publicity and will become a major talking point in March 2021. Hell, if it turns out to be a bonafide smash hit, we may even see Snyder get to conclude his epic tale of Darkseid invading Earth and the fight against him. One thing’s for sure, and that’s if you want to keep up on pop culture next year, you’re going to need to juggle quite a few subscriptions at once.