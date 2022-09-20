Watch: Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise

Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.

Based on Clive Barker’s 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, as the rest of the franchise was, Hellraiser throws us right into the the perennial struggle of those who fall into the trap of the antagonistic Cenobites; interdimensional humans turned demons who torture the living for their heinous experiments, often in the form of grotesque, piercing body horror that the Cenobites’ own mutilated bodies tend to foreshadow.

Odessa A’zion plays Hellraiser‘s protagonist Riley, an addiction-plagued woman who finds herself in possession of a fate-sealing puzzle box that summons the Cenobites to Earth. Lacking this information, the demons inevitably appear and begin to wreak their quiet, terrifying havoc. Also among the cast is Jamie Clayton, who will bring primary antagonist Pinhead to life. Elsewhere, Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) will portray a second unnamed victim of the puzzle box, and Goran Višnjić (The Boys) plays a man in a suit whose intentions seem as vile as those of the Cenobites.

Behind the camera include the likes of director David Bruckner, writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, and producers David S. Goyer, and Keith Levine, who all previously masterminded Critics’ Choice Super Award nominee The Night House. Barker, who created the franchise, will also produce.

Hellraiser is set to premiere on Hulu on October 7 later this year.