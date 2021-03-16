Watch: Idris Elba’s An Urban Cowboy In New Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Movie

The new trailer for Netflix‘s Concrete Cowboy is here, and it reveals a fresh look at Idris Elba as a modern day cowboy. The neo-western drama film sees the Luther veteran co-starring with Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin as an estranged father and son duo who bond over the urban cowboy subculture of Philadelphia.

Concrete Cowboy features McLaughlin as Cole, a troubled Detroit teenager who’s sent to Philly to spend the summer with his father, Harp, and stumbles upon the cowboy lifestyle. But while Cole and Harp grow closer, Cole runs into an old childhood friend who’s fallen into street life, leaving him to decide between two different kinds of loyalty and masculinity. Based on the book Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, director Ricky Staub was compelled to make the film after witnessing the real-life cowboy culture in Philadelphia for himself.

Funnily enough, this is just one of two western-themed movies that Elba has coming out this year. Period western The Harder They Fall, also featuring LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Regina King, is another Netflix release, though the streamer has yet to announce when we can expect to see that one. The British actor is likewise due to star as Bloodsport in James Gunn’s DC supervillain team-up sequel The Suicide Squad in August.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin will reprise his role as Lucas Sinclair once again in Stranger Things season 4, alongside co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo. The latest run of the hit series had a bumpy production process due to the pandemic, but it’s now wrapped filming and – with any luck – will be with us later on in 2021 as well.

Concrete Cowboy debuts on Netflix in just a couple of weeks’ time, on Friday, April 2nd.