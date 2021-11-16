Watch: Intense First Trailer For Upcoming Comedy Disaster Film Don’t Look Up

If you’ve ever felt like you could be screaming the truth in someone’s ear and they still wouldn’t hear you, you probably relate to the leading players in the upcoming comedy disaster film Don’t Look Up. The movie, while hilarious, will undeniably have a ‘hit’s too close to home’ feel for many fans. We’re currently living through so many things that we could never have imagined, and Don’t Look Up has a similar premise.

The movie also has an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, and Tyler Perry.

An absolutely hilarious teaser for the film premiered during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September, and audiences immediately knew that Don’t Look Up was going to be a can’t-miss sensation. Just yesterday, Netflix let fans know that a trailer for Don’t Look Up would be released today, and none other than Leo himself has been given the honor of giving fans their first full look at the movie. Check out the trailer above.

The official synopsis for the comedy is as follows:

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

That kind of reaction doesn’t seem too far off realistically, and it’s clear that the minds behind the film knew their target audience when coming up with the movie’s plot.

Now that fans have seen the trailer, the countdown for the film is on. Don’t Look Up hits every mark we never knew could exist together in one movie, and not just exist — but work together seamlessly. It’s got comedy, dead-pan moments, sarcasm in droves, and it’s got a message to deliver. We can’t wait to see it.

Don’t Look Up hits select theaters on Dec. 10 and Netflix on Dec. 24.