Whiplash star J.K. Simmons is the voice of a glory-hole-dwelling demon in the gloriously weird first trailer for Glorious.

The Shudder original film also co-stars True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten as a “heartbroken man” who finds himself “trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only hope in stopping a terrible event,” according to the description on the YouTube video for the trailer.

“You need to satisfy my physical form. There’s only one part of you that can do that,” the evil-seeming entity voiced by Simmons explains.

Simmons’ character is described as a “God living in a rest stop bathroom in a stall that’s glory-hole adjacent,” Kwanten’s character explains.

The trailer is also filled with quick flashes of Lovecraftian-like imagery of a fleshy monster’s eyeball and tentacles lurking just on the other side of the glory hole, as well as purple-hued scenes that look sure to please fans of the mind-bending Nicolas Cage horror film Mandy.

Even more insights into the plot are available via the film’s synopsis on IMDb, including that Kwanten’s character, Wes, makes the fateful stop at a remote rest stop after a breakup. The synopsis continues, teasing the supernatural elements as the movie goes on,

“He finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure speaking from an adjacent stall. Soon Wes realizes he is involved in a situation more terrible than he could imagine.”

Glorious is directed by Rebekah McKendry and written by Joshua Hull, David Ian McKendry, and Todd Rigney.

Check out Glorious when it comes to the horror-centric streaming service Shudder on August 18.