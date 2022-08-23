Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis confirms hybrid release for ‘Halloween Ends’

It looks like nobody’s going to be safe from Michael Myers this October.

In a video tweet from the Halloween Ends official Twitter account, Jamie Lee Curtis took the time to celebrate the upcoming release of the franchise’s highly anticipated swansong, as well as the legacy of the storied horror franchise, which she’s been at the center of for over four decades ever since her first appearance as Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film. And, of course, there was ample time for a cheeky cameo appearance from Laurie’s nemesis.

But more importantly, Curtis also took the opportunity to let the legions of hungry horror fans know that the film won’t be confined to an exclusive theatrical release, revealing a hybrid release plan in which the film will drop into theaters and onto Universal’s streaming service Peacock on the day of its release.

The decision was prompted by the success of Halloween Kills, which was also given a hybrid release due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s height at the time, boasting admirable numbers both at the box office and in streaming hours. With the added bonus of giving audiences the option to watch the film in the way they enjoy the most, this decision will surely put plenty of smiles on plenty of faces.

Following the events of 2021’s Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends will once again star Curtis as Laurie Strode, the lone survivor of Michael Myers’ original rampage back during the events of 1978’s Halloween, and who has allowed the villain to live in the back of her mind all these years. On the verge of letting go of her trauma, she’s quickly thrown back in when her granddaughter’s boyfriend is accused of murdering a child he was babysitting, prompting Laurie to go on the hunt for Michael Myers and put an end to his bloodshed once and for all.

Halloween Ends will release to theaters and Peacock on Oct. 14.