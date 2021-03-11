Watch: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Battles A Demon In The Unholy Trailer

The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan starring in a new horror movie produced by Sam Raimi? Yes, please!

The first trailer for The Unholy – which you may have previously heard about under the title Shrine – has been released this Thursday, promising an intriguing chiller that finds the Negan actor facing off against a demon masquerading as the Virgin Mary. What’s more, it confirms that we can expect to see the film in theaters this April.

The directorial debut of long-time Disney screenwriter (no, really) Evan Spiliotopoulos, The Unholy features Morgan as Gerry Fenn, a washed up journalist who spies a way to relaunch his career when he gets the exclusive on what looks to be a miracle unfolding in a small New England town. Hearing-impaired Alice (Cricket Brown) claims to have received a vision of the Virgin Mary that inexplicably left her able to hear and heal the sick. But as Fenn investigates further, he begins to question whether Mary’s powers might not come from heaven, after all, but from… the other place.

A few other genre favorites are involved in the movie, too, including Bill & Ted‘s Death himself, William Sadler, Stranger Things’ Cary Elwes and Katie Aselton (Legion). Raimi might not have directed a horror feature since 2009’s Drag Me To Hell, but this is just the latest of many entries in the genre that he’s produced over the past few years, including Don’t Breathe and The Grudge reboot (but don’t hold that last one against him).

Of course, he’s currently busy shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, his first superhero flick since Spider-Man 3, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan can be seen in new episodes of The Walking Dead, airing Sundays on AMC.

Don’t miss The Unholy when it creeps into theaters in just a few weeks on April 2nd.