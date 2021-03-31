Watch: Jim Carrey’s Pet Detective Returns In Ace Ventura 3 Fan Trailer

Around a year ago, we got several big teases that Ace Ventura 3 was in the pipeline. A script had apparently been written and Morgan Creek Productions were just waiting for Jim Carrey to sign off on returning to the role that made him a star. But then the project went dark, perhaps due to Carrey being rushed back for more Dr. Robotnik in the fast-tracked Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Last week, though, we finally got some official news. Distributor Park Circus announced that Amazon Prime Video has purchased the movie and that it’s being written by Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. A big clue this was happening came while Carrey was playing Biden on SNL in the run-up to the 2020 Presidential Election, as in a sketch, he brought back Ace’s “Loser!” catchphrase to wild applause, which many took as a confirmation that the character was on his mind again.

Now, a new fan trailer imagines what Ace Ventura 3 might look like. Created by YouTuber Billy Crammer for We Got This Covered, it’s composed of classic footage from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, clips from Showtime’s Kidding, and the recent adaptation of The Jungle Book. It all hangs together quite well and it’d be fun to see an initially subdued take on Ace rediscovering his mojo.

After the success of Coming 2 America, I’m certainly down for more revivals of old comedy franchises. The only wrinkle is that however Ace Ventura 3 turns out, it simply cannot be done without Carrey’s involvement. It’s worth remembering that there was actually a third movie in the franchise, the universally reviled straight-to-video Ace Ventura Jr. I can make it through some absolutely terrible stuff, but I only lasted twenty minutes before having to turn it off for the sake of my sanity. This fan trailer certainly has my interest stoked, though, so bring on the real Ace Ventura 3.