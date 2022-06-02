Watch: Joey King gives a royal beatdown in ‘The Princess’ trailer

What happens when you take the relentlessly-violent plights of your favorite action heroes and combine them with a genre subversion that could rival even the Shrek series? You get the high-octane, Joey King-led action comedy film The Princess, which just released its first trailer today.

Starring King in the leading role of the titular royal, the film follows the adventure of an unnamed princess who gets locked away in a tower after refusing to marry the rich scoundrel that her father chose for her. With her would-be husband plotting to take over her father’s kingdom, the princess takes matters into her own hands to save her land, all while laying the smackdown on a myriad of guards and personnel. Evidently, these guys messed with the wrong princess.

The trailer embodies the film’s energy perfectly, presenting King as a Princess Fiona-type at her most unhinged, leaving a wake of bloody violence in her escape, all while Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” blares in the background. It’s the quintessential fantasy satire that we all want, yet are somehow happily familiar with.

Starring alongside King is the likes of Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard, Da 5 Bloods), who portrays Lin, an equally-combative ally of the protagonist, and Dominic Cooper (Captain America: The First Avenger, Dracula Untold) as Julius, the man betrothed to the princess who secretly just wants the kingdom to himself.

Directed by Le-Van Kiet and produced by 20th Century Studios, The Princess will release to Hulu and Disney Plus on July 1.