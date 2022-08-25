Watch: Jon Hamm resurrects a forgotten comedy franchise in ‘Confess, Fletch’ trailer and poster

A new trailer and poster are here for the Jon Hamm-starring comedy/mystery Confess, Fletch, more than three decades after Chevy Chase portrayed Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher for the first time on cinema screens in 1985’s Fletch.

Once again based on the works of novelist Gregory McDonald, this new entry in the franchise represents the first movie adaptation of the character since 1989’s Fletch Lives and the first film version of the titular Fletch to not be portrayed by Chase, according to IMDb.

The movie centers around the investigative reporter Fletch, played by Hamm, being named as a prime suspect in multiple murders, prompting him to attempt to clear his name while also trying to locate the art collection that was stolen from his fiancée in Rome.

The film co-stars Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr., Lorenza Izzo, and Hamm’s Mad Men co-star John Slattery, who plays Fletch’s newspaper editor from Boston, Frank.

Confess, Fletch is directed by the filmmaker behind 2007’s Superbad and 2009’s Adventureland, Greg Mottola, who shared a poster for the movie on Twitter.

Mottola also revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that it was from a suggestion by Hamm, who is also producing the movie, to cast Slattery in the film.

“[T]hose guys have such a shorthand that they just immediately fell into a very funny, enjoyable rhythm,” Mottola explained.

The director went on to explain that Chase was not approached to make any kind of cameo appearance in the film so that Confess, Fletch could stand on its own as a “new thing.”

Confess, Fletch, which is based on McDonald’s 1976 novel of the same name but set in the present day, is slated to hit theaters and on digital and on-demand on Sept. 16.