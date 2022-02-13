Watch: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ gets an eerie first trailer

Jordan Peele might only have two feature films under his belt as a director, but that’s been more than enough to establish him as one of the most exciting original voices in cinema.

Of course, it helps when those movies are Get Out and Us, both of which bolted plenty of dark humor and sociopolitical undertones onto atmospheric and chilling psychological horrors. Peele is looking to go three-for-three when Nope comes to theaters on July 2022, and the first trailer has arrived to give us a taste of what’s in store.

'Nope' theatrical poster 1 of 2

As you’d expect, the footage isn’t giving all that much away, but on first glance it would appear to be an alien invasion story of some description. Then again, Peele’s previous efforts hardly played by the rules and conventions of the genre, so who knows what tricks he’s got hiding up his sleeve.

Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun head up the cast, and all three of them get the signature moment of gazing in a mixture of terror and amazement at something happening in the sky. The trailer is just vague enough to pique or excitement and curiosity, but we’re already desperate to know more of what Nope has in store.