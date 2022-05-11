Watch: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ featurette takes a look inside the franchise’s biggest movie yet

The Jurassic franchise hasn’t stomped onto our screens since 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, but the long wait for more will prove worth it with this summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which promises to be the equivalent of Avengers: Endgame for dinosaur-loving ’90s kids. Not only are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning, but this time they’ll be joined by OG Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

And this new featurette sees the stars, both old and new, hyping up what we can expect from the incoming blockbuster that’s set to act as a “culmination of the franchise”, as director Colin Trevorrow puts it. Pratt, who plays Owen Grady, teases that it’ll deliver what fans want but will still not see coming. Likewise, DeWanda Wise — joining the team as new character Kayla Watts — says this one “feels like the closing of a chapter.”

As for how the legacy characters fit into proceedings, Howard tells us that the storylines of the two generations of heroes will “intersect” while Neill previews that “we get to reacquaint with old friends and get to know new friends.” But obviously the human cast is only part of the draw when it comes to these films, which we love for their dino-filled set pieces. Sure enough, Neill says things will be bigger than ever in that department. “I’ve never seen action like this,” he remarks in the promo.

As for the beasties themselves, Goldblum stresses that Dominion will deliver “the most scary and awesome dinosaurs you’ve ever seen.” If this featurette isn’t enough to get you amped up to catch the threequel when it hits cinemas next month, then, nothing will. Also featuring B.D. Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, and Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Dominion is on course to dominate cinemas from June 10.