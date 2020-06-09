Watch: Keanu Reeves Loses The Beard In First Bill & Ted Face The Music Trailer

For years, Bill and Ted fans have been patiently waiting for the moment when Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves would return once more as our time traveling heroes. And now, finally, after numerous false starts that have been awfully frustrating to endure, the threequel has completed production and will be making its way into cinemas later this year.

Yes, Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for release this summer and now, the floodgates have officially opened in regards to the marketing campaign, with the studio debuting the very first trailer for the hugely anticipated pic this morning. Catching back up with the two titular characters as adults, we get a tantalizing taste of the time traveling adventure that awaits us this August, which will also introduce us to newcomers Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Bill’s daughter, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Ted’s daughter. Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi is also along for the ride, it seems, and who can forget about William Sadler’s Death? All things considered, it’s an eclectic group, and one that we can’t wait to see more of later this year.

Plot-wise, we don’t know very much so far and this trailer doesn’t do a whole lot to change that, but clearly, Face the Music will see the return of the Wyld Stallyns, who’ve sort of pushed their music aside lately thanks to the responsibilities that come along with trying to raise a family. This means that the titular duo “never wrote the one song that established a perfect society, thus rupturing the very fabric of space and time.” So now, their daughters need to travel through time and set things right again.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently on course to be with us on August 21st, 2020, and with this new trailer now out in the wild and there for all to see, we imagine we’ll be getting much more over the coming months, so stay tuned.