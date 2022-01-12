20th Century Studios released yet another teaser for next month’s sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, just one day after releasing a more extended trailer which “cordially invited” viewers to the “social event of the year.”



The new teaser, which is available to view below, clocks in at just 15 seconds but gives fans a sense of the film’s mystery and intrigue as well as a glimpse at the ensemble cast that will accompany Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot on his journey along Egypt’s Nile River.



Much like the film that preceded it, Death on the Nile will feature an ensemble cast chocked full of potential suspects for Detective Poirot to cross-examine. In addition to Branagh, the film will star Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Russel Brand, and others. Branagh is once again helming the film from the director’s chair in addition to producing alongside Ridley Scott, Judy Huffland, and Kevin J Walsh.



Also, like Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile is an adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. This film will mark the third such adaptation of Christie’s classic Egyptian murder mystery. Branagh discussed an adaption of Death on the Nile as early as 2017, hinting at an eventual cinematic universe based on Christie’s vast catalog of novels and short stories.

While Death on the Nile faced multiple delays in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rape allegations against Hammer, the film appears finally to be set for a February 11 release, barring any further complications.