Watch: Latest Eternals Video Introduces Us To Sprite

Marvel’s Eternals might just have the biggest ensemble cast outside of the Avengers movies. In fact, the MCU’s latest superhero team has an even larger lineup than the OG Avengers (and the Guardians of the Galaxy). In total, there are 10 of the titular immortal warriors, so prepare to meet a load of new characters in director Chloe Zhao’s incoming franchise debut.

While the likes of Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) have grabbed the lion’s share of the marketing, one character who’s been a little overlooked is Sprite, as played by Lia McHugh. So who is Sprite? Marvel has just shared this new promo for the film which tells you all you need to know about the youngest — at least in looks — Eternal.

The video describes Sprite as the “grandiose storyteller” of the group, thanks to her ability to cast “lifelike illusions” that she uses to entertain, who just so happens to look like a 13-year-old girl. On the inside she’s ancient, however, which we’re told has led her to develop “a world-weary sadness” after centuries of being dismissed as a child. Because of this, Sprite longs to return to the Eternals’ homeworld of Olympia.

This Marvel 101 recap is helpful to those unfamiliar with the Eternals and also comic book readers, as the team are being much changed for the screen. Sprite is one of three gender-flipped Eternals, for instance, with Ajak (Salma Hayek), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) also portrayed as male in the comic books. Likewise, the Eternals aren’t from another planet in the source material, though they are given their powers by the Celestials, just as in the MCU.

