In 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson shocked us all in regards to Rey’s parentage, as he revealed that they were, in fact, “nobody.” Or, as Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren put it, they were just “filthy junk traders” who sold Daisy Ridley’s heroine so they could get some drinking money.

But with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now on its way to theaters (and already playing in some international territories), director J.J. Abrams has warned us that the film will revisit this plot thread and may even expand on it a bit. And while we’ll have to wait another day or two to find out for ourselves just what he’s got in mind, a new leaked clip has surfaced online today which reveals our first look at Rey’s parents.

We’ve chosen not to include the embed here for obvious reasons, but you can check it out for yourself over on Reddit. It’s short and obviously not the best quality, but it does indeed show Rey’s mother and father.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From what folks are saying online, Rey is really Palpatine’s granddaughter – which We Got This Covered told you months ago – with her parents sending her off in order to protect her from falling into the family’s dark lineage. Though by the end of the film, she’ll reject her given name and adopt Luke and Leia as her mom and dad, calling herself Rey Skywalker.

So far, that storytelling decision doesn’t seem to be sitting too well with a lot of fans, and you can expect the discourse to get even more heated once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters stateside on December 20th, at which point we’ll be able to form our own opinions on what’s sure to be another divisive outing for the franchise.