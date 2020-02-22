Watch: Marty McFly Returns In Incredible Back To The Future 4 Fan Trailer

Back to the Future is without a doubt one of the most perfect movies ever made. It’s that rare sci-fi comedy that doesn’t go full parody, instead managing to find humor in its two leads and the fish-out-of-water story that it tells. While its two sequels weren’t quite as good, they’re still held in high regard by many people and the trilogy as a whole is considered a classic. As such, the series has been spared additional follow-ups and also any sort of reboot or remake.

And while a lot of fans would love to see it happen still, Back to the Future 4 probably won’t ever see the light of day. After all, Robert Zemeckis, who oversaw the original trilogy, holds the rights to the property and has said many times in the past that he’ll never do another one. Producer Frank Marshall has been dismissive of another Back to the Future as well, saying the following a few years ago:

“Yeah [we won’t reboot Back To The Future], as long as I have my say. No, that one exists just like E.T. – we’re never touching those. I love watching it.”

But that doesn’t mean fans can’t still dream of what another Back to the Future would look like and talented YouTuber Smasher has now put together a really rather impressive trailer imagining what a fourth installment in the beloved series could be. And you can check it out up above.

As exciting and tantalizing as this trailer is, we’re not entirely sure if a Back to the Future 4 would be such a great idea. After all, we saw similar enthusiasm for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and look how that movie turned out. We’re not saying it can’t be done right, but it’d certainly be a shame to see Back to the Future‘s legacy tarnished with a sequel that can’t live up to the original.

But what say you? Would you like to see more from the franchise? Or is it better off left on the shelf for now? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.