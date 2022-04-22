Watch: Marvel ‘Multiverse of Madness’ featurette

Marvel releases a new featurette showcasing the mind-bending power and phenomenon in the upcoming 'Multiverse of Madness.'

A new featurette highlighting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Sam Raimi’s contribution to the film and how he opened up room for the more terrifying nature of the multiverse to be explored.

The featurette starts with Raimi explaining how he got involved with Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness.

“I got a call from my agent saying that Kevin Feige and the Marvel team were looking for a new director for the new Doctor Strange movie and I was a big fan of the first one. It was really intelligent and interesting. So, when that offer came in, I thought, this would be a really good challenge.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen sang Raimi’s praises, both sharing that his larger-than-life place in film was an excellent addition to the Multiverse of Madness.

“Sam is such a lovely human being and obviously his standing in this industry and this genre, in particular, is legendary as it should be,” Benedict began.

Olsen said, “Sam’s become known for this terrorizing cinema experience. He’s creating as much tension as possible for the audience, just ready for them to have that jump scare moment.”

Feige notes that the team knew they wanted this movie to explore the depths of the multiverse, the scary side that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. It’s spine-tingling, and fans can’t wait to see it.

Those dark puzzle pieces will undeniably shake up the entire game, and it’s all just what the doctor ordered. You can see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters on May 4.