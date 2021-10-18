Watch: Marvel’s Eternals Kick Butt In New Trailer

Marvel’s Eternals is the upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will likely set up the MCU for more cosmic storylines, as it will introduce 10 new Celestial-created characters spanning 7,000 years and boasting a runtime that overtakes even the mighty Avengers: Infinity War.

But as you can tell by the new footage released on Marvel’s YouTube channel above, the characters’ age certainly does not mean they can’t kick some butt when called upon to do so.

The film stars Angela Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and others.

New Eternals Images Showcase The MCU's Latest Heroes 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“We’re Eternals. We came here 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the Deviants. Now they’re back,” says Chan’s Sersi to the human, Harington’s Dane Whitman, before we see a flurry of action leveled against the monstrous Deviants.

Despite the plot of the film being largely played close to the chest by its creators, ComicBook reports we have received a little bit of insight from producer Nate Moore about the ancient rivalry of the super-powered alien Eternals and the Deviants.

“In the past we see the Eternals, who, in our version of the mythology, are immortal aliens from a planet called Olympia…[They’ve] been asked by the Celestials to come to Earth to rid the Earth of creatures called the Deviants. The Deviants are these parasitic aliens who go from planet to planet, and as they kill the apex predators on a given planet, they sort of take the characteristics of those predators and wipe out intelligent life. Well, the Eternals are heroes, so they’ve come to earth to eradicate the Deviants and allow humanity to thrive.”

Eternals comes to theaters on November 5th, 20221.