Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco, romance, comedy, and time travel are all the things you can expect in the new Peacock original film Meet Cute, releasing on the streaming service later this month.

Not since the trailer for Inception have we been more baffled about what the finer details of the plot for Meet Cute actually entail, based on the initial preview, which frankly stokes our curiosity even more about the film. From what we can gather, it seems to involve a device that looks like a tanning machine but is actually a time machine. Cuoco’s character uses this to her advantage to go on an endlessly looping first date with Pete Davidson’s character, refining it each time to make it more and more idyllic.

Meet Cute looks to be something of a mashup of 50 First Dates, Groundhog’s Day, and just a dash of Hot Tub Time Machine. It also appears that Cuoco’s character has no qualms about killing her past self if it means perfecting the romantic life of her future self.

Below is the synopsis for Meet Cute, according to the YouTube video description:

“When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.”

Meet Cute is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann. In addition to Davidson and Cuoco, the film also stars Deborah S. Craig as June, the steward of the time machine that looks like a cosmetic device.

With credits that include The Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn, and The Flight Attendant, Cuoco has proven a formidable force when it comes to comedic actors that must navigate wacky and sometimes macabre situations. With Cuoco pairing up opposite Davidson’s famously deadpan delivery — which he honed on Saturday Night Live and perfected in movies like The Suicide Squad and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies — we’re certain that the duo will have some great comedic chemistry.

Meet Cute comes to Peacock on Sept. 21.