Watch: Michael B. Jordan And Denzel Washington Team Up In A Journal For Jordan Trailer

Denzel Washington might be one of the greatest actors of the modern era, boasting two Academy Award wins from nine nominations and a consistently impressive track record of box office success spanning decades that the overwhelming majority of his peers would kill for. Ad if the man wasn’t talented enough, he’s also a pretty great director with the right material, and the first trailer for his next effort A Journal for Jordan has now arrived.

Based on the memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor by Dana Canedy, Washington might not be playing an onscreen role, but he’s got a more than capable leading man in Michael B. Jordan, who continues to establish himself as one of the most prolific and eminently watchable young talents in the business.

The plot follows Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who keeps a journal for his newborn son while stationed overseas, and while that’s a brief logline, you can already guarantee that it’s going to tug on the heartstrings looking at the footage. Jordan and Washington are both listed among the producers, and audiences have every right to expect a drama of the highest quality given their respective reputations and standing in the industry.

It’s just Washington’s fourth effort from behind the camera after Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters and Fences, all of which were character-driven pieces designed to provoke an emotional response. A Journal for Jordan looks no different, and there might not be a dry eye left in the house when the movie arrives right in the middle of prestige drama season on December 10th, setting it up for potential awards season glory next year.