Watch: Michael Myers Hunts Two Kids In Halloween Kills Clip

Halloween Kills is the upcoming slasher flick coming just in time for the spooky season, starring Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who is once again forced to confront the ultimate evil.

Now, in a new clip from the movie that comes to us from YouTube channel KinoCheck International, we see the killer Michael Myers stalking two children in a darkened playground, potentially setting the tone for the rest of the movie. Check out the clip above.

The new movie is a direct follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed Halloween, with the story picking up soon after antagonist Michael Myers was left to burn to death. However, if the trailers are any indication, it appears the deranged killer is at it again and facing off with the people of Haddonfield in a united front to stop his mayhem. The movie is the second installment of a planned trilogy by Director David Gordon Green, which will be wrapped up in Halloween Ends.

Michael Myers as an American myth is certainly synonymous with the holiday of which the film series title is based. Like many classic prior installments, the scene plays into the collective fear that during a time for children of splurging on candy and carving jack-o-lanterns, a real killer could be lurking behind one of those masks.

We’re excited to see how Green further explores and/or deviates from those classic tropes when Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th.