Watch: Michael Paré and Bai Ling star in ‘Lockdown’

Lionsgate released a vintage-looking trailer for Italian-American director Massimiliano Cerchi’s latest action flick, Lockdown, today.

The action takes place in an L.A. police station where an inmate, McMasters (Michael Wainwright), has taken over and is holding inmates and officers hostage. The film stars Cerchi’s frequent collaborator Michael Paré (Eddie and the Cruisers), as an officer and negotiator, and Bai Ling (The Crow, Wild Wild West), who finds herself caught up in McMasters’ plan.

Scott Engrotti, Raj Kala, and Chanel Ryan are also featured in the trailer. The film is written by the Mayday and The Penthouse director and his longtime collaborator Rod Smith and produced by Cerchi, Phillip B. Goldfine, and Jared Safier. Italian composer Simone Cilio (Badsville) composed the film score.

Cerchi, a prolific director, currently has three more movies in post-production: The Bouncer, Adrenaline, and one we truly must know more about, The True Tale of Ole Splitfoot vs. The Lesbian Warrior Nuns of the Great White North.

Lockdown releases digitally and (as if everything else didn’t scream ’90s enough) on DVD on May 10.