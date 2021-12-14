The next visually stunning mind-bender from A24, Everything Everywhere All At Once, is a multiversal sci-fi action flick from filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The duo rose in popularity with their music videos, including DJ Snake’s “Turn Down For What” (2013), earning them several awards at SXSW. The Daniels’ first foray into feature film was Swiss Army Man. The 2016 film starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe won the two the Director Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese American woman who gets sucked into an interdimensional rescue mission when trying to finish her taxes. Jonathan Ke Quan plays her husband, or an illusion of him according to the trailer, and the prolific character actor James Hong appears to be cast as her elderly father.

The new trailer also features Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, who replaced Yeoh’s Crazy Rich Asians co-star, the rapper and comedian Awkwafina, on the cast. Hsu recently made an appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the titular hero’s friend Soo.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Jonathan Wang are credited as producers on the film. Everything Everywhere All At Once was produced by the Russo brothers’ AGBO alongside Ley Line Entertainment, IAC Films, and A24.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is set to open next year’s SXSW festival on March 11, ahead of its theatrical release on March 25.