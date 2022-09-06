Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller

One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.

As based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll, who adapted her own work for the screen, Luckiest Girl Alive features Kunis as Ani FaNelli, a high-flying and stylish New Yorker with a dream job at a swanky magazine and a rich fiance (Finn Wittrock) to boot. However, when a true crime documentary team contact her to revisit the shocking incident that took place at the prestigious Brentley School during her teens, Ani must confront the dark truth about herself that she has been running from all these years.

From The Sandman director Mike Barker, Luckiest Girl Alive also features the likes of Scoot McNairy, Jennifer Beals, and Connie Britton, as well as Cruel Summer actress Chiara Aurelia as the teen version of Kunis’ Ani. In fact, with the film flashing back to the past to reveal the sinister history of Aurelia’s character, Cruel Summer fans may well be getting some serious deja vu from this trailer, so those who enjoyed that Freeform hit series will want to check this one out.

As for those coming for Kunis, the Black Swan star looks to be turning in a strong performance here, as she descends from a woman who’s got it all to someone whose sense of self is totally destroyed. Catch Luckiest Girl Alive on Netflix from Oct. 7.