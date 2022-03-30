Watch: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ official trailer

The official trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru is finally here, and we can’t get enough of the new look at the characters we’ve grown to love for over a decade now.

Fans first met the Minions in Despicable Me — the first installment of the fan-favorite franchise in 2010. It was a film unlike anything before it, and we weren’t quite sure what we were getting into with the evil mastermind and those Sour Patch Kid-esque Minion characters.

Over the years, fans have chosen their favorite Minions, learned more about Gru, and will frequently shout “It’s so fluffy” when they see a stuffed animal anywhere. The ride has been a wild one, and Minions: The Rise of Gru looks to be on par with the fun and frenzy we’ve come to expect.

The trailer starts with a wild wake-up call for Gru before he kicks it into high gear and sets out for destruction — just a typical day in the life of a bad guy.

“There are a lot of other villains in the world — but I am going to be a supervillain,” Gru states quite profoundly as he throws a smoke (fart) bomb into a theater. From there, the trailer free-falls into chaos.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will undoubtedly give us a complete look into Gru’s desire to become a supervillain, and it also appears that we’ll learn more about those who helped him and the Minions along the way. It’s been an adventure, and it looks like their help will come from some caring, albeit unlikely sources.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 1.