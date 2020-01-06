Watch: New Mutants Trailer Teases A Terrifying X-Men Spinoff

Originally shot in the summer of 2017 – we kid you not – the “full-fledged horror” comic book movie known as The New Mutants was supposed to hit theaters on April 13th, 2018. This was then pushed back to February 22nd of the following year, and eventually, a release date of August 2nd, 2019 was set. This was all in an effort to make time for reshoots that would add in brand new characters and story elements to make the final movie a bit scarier.

Well, here we are in January and still no New Mutants. It is coming, though, make no mistake about it. And with another new release date of April 3rd now locked in, the studio – Disney, not Fox anymore – has seen fit to drop a fresh look at the pic via the preview above, which teases an X-Men spinoff that actually looks fairly promising despite all of its production troubles, and very scary, too.

Don’t get us wrong, no one’s expecting this to be on the level of say Days of Future Past or First Class, but as far as recent X-Men movies go, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be the disaster that everyone painted it as. The horror elements should give it a refreshing spin when it comes to comic book films and there are certainly some interesting elements teased here.

For what it’s worth, star Anya Taylor-Joy has promised that it’s going to be fantastic, and while all the behind the scenes turmoil is definitely cause for concern, we’re hopeful that The New Mutants was able to pull through and that the film will fare alright with critics and audiences when it drops later this year.

We’ll find out soon enough, though, as Josh Boone’s spinoff creeps into theaters on April 3rd, which really isn’t that far away. Don’t miss it.