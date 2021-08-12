Watch: My Little Pony: A New Generation Trailer Shows Equestria In Trouble

Equestria has lost its magic in the upcoming My Little Pony movie.

This morning, Netflix released a trailer for My Little Pony: A New Generation. The film follows a group of Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi who come together to reunite their separated species and restore magic to the land. Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, and Liza Koshy will voice the band of friends among other notable talents.

According to the trailer’s YouTube description:

Once upon a time, ponies, pegasi and unicorns all lived in harmony, but those days are no more. When a happy-go-lucky unicorn wanders into Maretown, Earth Pony “Sunny” and her new friends set out on an adventure to restore magic and friendship to all of Equestria! Join a new generation of ponies as they set out on an adventure to prove that friendship is for every pony, and our sparkle is brightest when we shine together!

The trailer shows that each equestrian group has lived separately from the others for songs that they fear each other. Throughout their misadventures to unite everyone, the friends will travel across the cities and lands of Equestria while taking on formidable challenges, like an arcade dance game. Expect a ton of glitter and gorgeous CGI hair animation.

Along with an official poster, Netflix announced a Sep. 24 release date.